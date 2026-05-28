Trans Patients Say Stanford Can't Give DOJ Medical Records
By Gianna Ferrarin ( May 28, 2026, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A group of transgender adolescents who received gender-related care at a Stanford Medicine hospital urged a California federal court to order the hospital not to turn over any of their medical records in response to a criminal subpoena issued by a grand jury in Texas....
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