DOJ To Speed Up Review Of Qui Tam Benefits Fraud Claims

By Madeline Lyskawa ( May 28, 2026, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced that it's speeding up the agency's review of whistleblower complaints accusing contractors of defrauding state-administered benefits programs that are funded by the federal government, in violation of the False Claims Act. ...
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