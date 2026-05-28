Judge Clears Settlement In Equifax Reporting Suit

By Jared Foretek ( May 28, 2026, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge won't intervene in a deal resolving a proposed Fair Credit Reporting Act class action against Equifax, ruling that the undisclosed settlement, which was announced prior to class certification, had not been "tainted by collusion."...
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