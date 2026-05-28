NM Says Counties' ICE Agreements Defy State Law

By Ganesh Setty ( May 28, 2026, 8:37 PM EDT) -- New Mexico's attorney general accused two counties in state court of violating a recently enacted state law by failing to terminate their agreements with the federal government to assist with civil immigration enforcement, saying the law expressly bars the agreements....
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