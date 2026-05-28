NJ Comptroller Asked If It's Auditing Or Investigating Vendor

By George Woolston ( May 28, 2026, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Thursday questioned whether the state comptroller's office exceeded its authority when it subpoenaed a private company that provides services to charter schools, asking whether the agency was conducting an audit of or an investigation into the company....
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