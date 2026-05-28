Calif. AG Sues 23andMe Over Lapses In Genetic Data Security
By Allison Grande ( May 28, 2026, 11:00 PM EDT) -- California moved Thursday to sue the genetic testing company formerly known as 23andMe over a 2023 data breach that exposed the personal information of nearly 7 million customers, arguing that the company failed to implement even the most basic security measures and misled consumers about the scope of its safeguards and severity of the breach....
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