ChargePoint Leaders Face Investor Suit Over Revenue Claims
By Sydney Price ( May 29, 2026, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Executives and directors of California-based electric-vehicle charging company ChargePoint Holdings Inc. were hit with a shareholder's derivative suit accusing them of allowing unsuitable revenue-inflating practices and misleading investors about the company's performance, the subject of multiple lawsuits the company is currently facing....
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