Abbott Labs Settles Ill. Genetic Privacy Suit

By Celeste Bott ( May 28, 2026, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Abbott Laboratories has inked a settlement with a proposed class of workers alleging the company's onboarding materials asked for employees' medical history in violation of an Illinois law aimed at protecting residents' genetic information, prompting an Illinois federal judge to dismiss the case Thursday....
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