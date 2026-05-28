Army Contractor Seeks $1.8M For Unknown Well Conditions
By Elaine Briseño ( May 28, 2026, 8:53 PM EDT) -- An environmental services contractor has filed a U.S. Court of Federal Claims lawsuit seeking $1.82 million from the U.S. Army for additional work required after crews encountered unexpected site conditions while shuttering two artesian wells in New Mexico....
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