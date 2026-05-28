Injury Law Roundup: Freight Brokers, Uber Lose Key Cases
By Y. Peter Kang ( May 28, 2026, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's green light of negligent hiring claims against freight brokers in highway crash cases and an adverse verdict against Uber in the sexual assault multidistrict litigation lead Law360's Injury Law Roundup....
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