How Tenants Can Guard Against Unpaid Build-Out Allowances
By James Carlon and Janet Scognamiglio ( June 9, 2026, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Consider this: Your client's company has spent hundreds of hours assessing its office space needs in a postpandemic world where the C-suite's adamant drumbeat of "return to office" has collided with the mindsets and lifestyles of employees who have long since reorganized their lives around remote or hybrid work schedules....
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