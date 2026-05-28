CFTC Seeks To Join Kalshi Fight Over Rhode Island Ban

By David Steele ( May 28, 2026, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission asked a Rhode Island federal judge to join Kalshi in its suit against the state of Rhode Island on Thursday, extending the commission's campaign to assert its regulatory authority over prediction markets....
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