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FCC Warns Of More Broadcast License Reviews

By Christopher Cole ( May 28, 2026, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission's leadership gave notice to broadcasters Thursday that it could review their licenses early and potentially act to revoke them if it decides the stations are failing to "operate in the public interest."...

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