Kalshi Targets Minnesota Prediction Market Ban In New Suit

By Aislinn Keely ( May 28, 2026, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Kalshi is taking aim at a Minnesota ban on prediction markets that it says would turn it into a felon for operating in the state, filing a suit that follows a similar bid by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission to block the state law....
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