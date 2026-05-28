Texas Panel Tosses Med Mal Suit Over Flawed Expert Report

By Y. Peter Kang ( May 28, 2026, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has dismissed a medical malpractice suit against a physician accused of leaving a catheter wire in a patient's leg, ruling that the plaintiff's expert report failure to properly identify the applicable standard of care didn't pass muster under the state's healthcare liability law....
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