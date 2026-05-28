Zoetis Hit With Investor Suit Over Slowed Pet Drug Sales
By Sydney Price ( May 28, 2026, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Animal health company Zoetis Inc. has been hit with a proposed shareholder class action accusing it of misleading investors about its growth prospects amid rising competition and shifting trends in the veterinary industry....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.