Ohio AG Says Cigna Can't Use Sherman Act To Ax State Case

By Bryan Koenig ( May 29, 2026, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The Ohio attorney general has urged a federal judge not to dismiss prescription drug price-fixing claims against Express Scripts, its Cigna parent and fellow pharmacy benefit manager Prime Therapeutics, arguing the companies are trying to fight his state law antitrust claims by invoking federal law standards that do not apply....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.