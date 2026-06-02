Why Nuclear Licensees Must Watch 2nd Circ.'s Holtec Review

By Andrew Averbach ( June 2, 2026, 3:37 PM EDT) -- In Holtec International v. New York, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit will consider whether a New York statute that bans the disposal of radiological materials into the Hudson River by a decommissioning nuclear power plant, even if performed in accordance with a license issued by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, is preempted by the Atomic Energy Act....
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