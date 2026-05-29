Architect's Cabinet Design Not Copyrighted, NC Court Says

By Elliot Weld ( May 29, 2026, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge has allowed a homebuilding company and its owners to escape allegations from an architect that they used designs without paying for them, ruling that the designs did not contain copyrightable architectural works....
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