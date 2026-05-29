Mich. Plumbing Co. Hit With Overtime, Retaliation Suit

By Melanie Dorsey ( May 29, 2026, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Three plumbers have sued a Michigan plumbing company and its owner, claiming they were wrongly denied overtime pay and fired after one worker contacted the U.S. Department of Labor about the company's pay practices. ...
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