Recent Actions Signal Increased NYDFS Health Cyber Focus

By Jason Johnson and Linda Malek ( May 29, 2026, 3:15 PM EDT) -- On April 29, the New York Department of Financial Services announced the finalization of a $2.25 million settlement with Delta Dental of New York Inc. and Delta Dental Insurance Co., resolving allegations that the affiliated companies failed to comply with the state's stringent cybersecurity, consumer data protection and incident reporting requirements.[1]...
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