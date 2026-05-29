Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Coverage

Law360 Authority | Deep News & Analysis

Global Coverage

Law360 Pulse | The Business of Law

Mealeys

MLex

Expert Analysis

Recent Actions Signal Increased NYDFS Health Cyber Focus

By Jason Johnson and Linda Malek ( May 29, 2026, 3:15 PM EDT) -- On April 29, the New York Department of Financial Services announced the finalization of a $2.25 million settlement with Delta Dental of New York Inc. and Delta Dental Insurance Co., resolving allegations that the affiliated companies failed to comply with the state's stringent cybersecurity, consumer data protection and incident reporting requirements.[1]...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies