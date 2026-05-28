Ex-NBA Player Sues Crypto Co. After $2M Publicity Deal Sours

By Dorothy Atkins ( May 28, 2026, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Former NBA player Tristan Thompson sued cryptocurrency firm World Mobile Group Ltd. in Delaware Chancery Court, accusing the company of manufacturing bogus allegations to get out of its obligations under his $2 million brand ambassador deal while continuing to use his name, image and likeness....
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