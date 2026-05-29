Ex-Prosecutor Wants Trump 'Slush Fund' Payments Blocked

By Hailey Konnath ( May 29, 2026, 12:01 AM EDT) -- A former federal prosecutor who worked on Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection cases was among a handful of individuals and groups Thursday who pressed federal courts to issue temporary restraining orders blocking payouts from President Donald Trump's $1.8 billion "slush fund," according to motions filed in Virginia and Washington, D.C....
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