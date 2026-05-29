Nielsen Patent Survives Alice Invalidation Bid Before Trial

By Elliot Weld ( May 29, 2026, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Friday declined to invalidate a patent held by The Nielsen Co. covering audio recognition software under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice test, saying the language of the patent was not abstract....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.