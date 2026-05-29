3rd Circ. Leaves Dominican Woman's Removal Intact
By Carla Baranauckas ( May 29, 2026, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A divided Third Circuit on Friday left intact a Board of Immigration Appeals decision denying a Dominican woman's bid to avoid removal after a drug conviction, with the three-judge panel splitting over both jurisdiction and the attorney general's authority to treat drug-trafficking offenses as "particularly serious crimes" by default....
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