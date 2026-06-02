11th Circ. Raises Practicality Questions About Fla. Drag Law

By Kelcey Caulder ( June 2, 2026, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The full Eleventh Circuit grappled Tuesday with how a Florida law that criminalizes admitting minors to "adult live performances" like drag shows would square with the free speech rights, pressing the state on how to discern what's appropriate for patrons of different ages....
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