Cere Founder Says Sale Pact Bars $13M Crypto Fraud Suit
By Joyce Hanson ( June 1, 2026, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Cere Network's founder and others targeted in a $13 million suit over a purported cryptocurrency fraud scheme involving the decentralized data cloud platform have asked a California federal judge to send the dispute to arbitration in San Francisco....
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