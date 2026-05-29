X Corp. Calls Apple, OpenAI Deposition Bid 'Opportunism'

By Spencer Brewer ( May 29, 2026, 8:25 PM EDT) -- X Corp. on Friday called an attempt by Apple Inc. and OpenAI to conduct more than 10 depositions "simply opportunism at its most brazen," saying that the court should deny the defendants' bid to get more discovery in X's sweeping antitrust suit....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.