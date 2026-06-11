BREAKING: Justices Reject 5th Circ. Estoppel Ruling In Ch. 13 Case
By Alex Wittenberg ( June 11, 2026, 10:35 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday vacated and remanded a Fifth Circuit ruling that let judicial estoppel bar a Chapter 13 debtor from pursuing tort litigation after he failed to disclose the claim to a bankruptcy court, deciding that the circuit court did not consider the totality of the facts and circumstances of the case....
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