Vax Ruling Offers Employer Tips For Handling Political Speech

By Allegra Lawrence-Hardy, Lisa Haldar and Crystal Bush ( June 10, 2026, 5:29 PM EDT) -- For years, many employers treated "leave politics at the door" as a reasonable workplace rule. That assumption is increasingly difficult to maintain. Social media, workplace polarization, and the growing overlap between political views and personal identity have made employee speech more visible, more disruptive, and more likely to collide with workplace rules and brand concerns....
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