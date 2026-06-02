Rail Co.'s $5.6M Irma Costs Met Deductible, 11th Circ. Says

By David Minsky ( June 1, 2026, 9:39 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit revived a Florida railroad company's insurance dispute over coverage for $5.6 million in costs to avoid Hurricane Irma damage, ruling claimed expenses for preventative maintenance exceeded the $750,000 policy deductible even though it incurred no physical loss as a result of the storm. ...
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