Law School App Org Wants Fee Antitrust Suit Gone For Good

By Bryan Koenig ( June 2, 2026, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Law School Admission Council wants a Pennsylvania federal judge to again dismiss a proposed class action alleging it conspired with law schools to fix application prices, arguing failure to more than "superficially" fix earlier failings means the lawsuit's amended complaint should be tossed permanently....
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