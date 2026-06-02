Judge Surprised By Second Phone In Abortion Pill Spike Row

By José Luis Martínez ( June 2, 2026, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge said Tuesday that a second phone belonging to a woman who accused her boyfriend of spiking her drink with abortion pills should be produced for discovery, but noted that limits on who may review the phone data and when will apply....
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