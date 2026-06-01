The Top In-House Hires Of May

By Michele Gorman ( June 1, 2026, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Legal department hires during the past month included high-profile appointments at Chevron, Barclays and Topgolf. Here, Law360 Pulse looks at some of the top in-house announcements from the last full month of spring....
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