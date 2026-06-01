Data Protection Co. Hit With Stockholder Suit In NJ
By George Woolston ( June 1, 2026, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Data protection company Commvault was hit with a stockholder suit Friday in New Jersey federal court alleging that the company violated federal securities law with misleading statements about its projected annually recurring revenue growth for the 2026 fiscal year....
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