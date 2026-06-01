Abbott Labs Spinal Cord Device Causes Shocks, Suit Claims

By Emily Field ( June 1, 2026, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey man said in a suit filed in Garden State federal court on Friday that Abbott Laboratories' spinal cord stimulator system was manufactured with defects that were never truly resolved because of Abbott's mischaracterization of the issue, which caused him painful electric shocks....
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