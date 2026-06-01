Broadband Co. Still Asking FCC For Waivers On 800 MHz Band
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( June 1, 2026, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A broadband services company is pressing the Federal Communications Commission to waive the agency's buildout deadlines so that utilities and other providers can offer expanded terrestrial and nonterrestrial wireless services....
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