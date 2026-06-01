23andMe Says California Data Breach Suit Evades Ch. 11 Plan
By Allison Grande ( June 1, 2026, 10:44 PM EDT) -- The bankruptcy plan administrator for the genetic testing company formerly known as 23andMe is urging a Missouri bankruptcy court to shut down a lawsuit recently lodged by California's attorney general that seeks to recoup potentially millions of dollars in statutory penalties for the company's alleged security and disclosure failings stemming from a 2023 data breach. ...
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