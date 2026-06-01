GE Can't Change Judge's Mind On Vineyard Wind Work Order

By Carolyn Muyskens ( June 1, 2026, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts state court has refused to lift an order requiring a GE Vernova subsidiary to continue work on the Vineyard Wind offshore wind farm, finding none of the information GE presented changed the reality that the company remains vital to the project's commercial success....
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