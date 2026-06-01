Portland Pushes Back On FCC's Lifeline Rule Changes

By Christopher Cole ( June 1, 2026, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The city of Portland, Oregon, bristled against the Federal Communications Commission's plan to tighten rules to check eligibility for the Lifeline phone subsidy given that it's likely to curtail enrollment in a program that helps with broadband affordability....
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