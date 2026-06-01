Mich. Biz Can't Appeal AG Intervention In Fire Coverage Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe ( June 1, 2026, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A Detroit property owner can't seek Sixth Circuit review of the Michigan attorney general's intervention in the property owner's constitutional challenge to the state's Fire Insurance Withholding Program, as a federal judge said Monday the intervention won't "materially alter" the suit....
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