Fed. Circ. Unsure Where State 'Bad Faith' Patent Cases Belong

By Ryan Davis ( June 5, 2026, 9:32 PM EDT) -- At arguments Friday in a dispute between Micron Technology Inc. and Netlist Inc., a Federal Circuit panel appeared uncertain whether suits under state laws against "bad faith" patent infringement claims belong in state or federal courts, analyzing the impact on patent law of each approach....
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