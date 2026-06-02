Wash. Panel OKs Challenges To Seattle's Comprehensive Plan

By Ben Adlin ( June 2, 2026, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A Washington state appeals panel Monday revived a pair of challenges to an environmental impact statement published as part of Seattle's comprehensive plan for the city's next two decades of growth, ruling that the challenges aren't barred by recent state laws encouraging the construction of more housing....
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