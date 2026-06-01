M.I.A. Says Kid Cudi Fired Her To Boost Tour Ticket Sales

By Lauren Berg ( June 1, 2026, 8:55 PM EDT) -- British-Sri Lankan artist M.I.A. claims in a new lawsuit that American rapper Kid Cudi used controversial statements she made on stage as an excuse to kick her off his tour in an effort to increase ticket sales, costing her a $2.8 million contract with Live Nation....
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