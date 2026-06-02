Insurer Denies Coverage For Alleged Rodeo Horse Poisoning
By Danielle Ferguson ( June 2, 2026, 2:06 PM EDT) -- An insurer for a seller of alfalfa and grass hay told a Texas federal court Monday that it does not owe coverage for a lawsuit alleging the business sold animal feed contaminated with toxic compounds from invasive weeds that led to the death and hospitalization of rodeo horses....
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