10th Circ. Says Salvadoran Was Too Late To Reopen Case

By Ganesh Setty ( June 2, 2026, 2:22 PM EDT) -- A Salvadoran national who previously lost his bid to avoid removal was too late in seeking to reopen his case before an immigration appeals board, the Tenth Circuit has ruled, rejecting his arguments over why his motion should still be deemed timely....
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