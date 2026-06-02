R1 Deal Defendants Urge Chancery To Toss Investor Suit

By Jarek Rutz ( June 2, 2026, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Counsel for TowerBrook Capital Partners LP and Ascension Health Alliance urged the Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday to dismiss a stockholder suit over medical company R1 RCM Inc.'s $8.9 billion take-private deal, arguing that the investors did not control the company under Delaware law....
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