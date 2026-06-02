Investors Say Anadarko Ex-Banker's Opinions Are Unreliable
By José Luis Martínez ( June 2, 2026, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A class of investors suing Oxy-acquired Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for allegedly lying to them about the value of the Shenandoah deepwater oil field project in the Gulf of Mexico told the court that the company's former banker would provide unreliable and legally improper expert testimony to jurors....
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