Chubb Unit Must Defend Calif. Diocese In Sex Abuse Suits

By Hope Patti ( June 2, 2026, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Chubb insurer has a duty to defend a Roman Catholic diocese in California against more than 200 consolidated child sex abuse suits, a federal court ruled, saying the claims trigger an umbrella policy provision requiring defense coverage of occurrences that are not covered by the primary policy....
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