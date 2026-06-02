FCC Probes Changes In License Control At TV Network
By Christopher Cole ( June 2, 2026, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has begun examining whether the licenses for 83 stations owned by Bridge News should be pulled as it pursues an investigation into possible violations of FCC rules requiring disclosure of changes in control....
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